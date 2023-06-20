Police investigating shooting in Albemarle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting in Albemarle County.
ACPD says officers were called out to the area of Rio Hills Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, for reports of shots fired. The department says there was one person shot by a person known to them.
Police are looking to the suspect, and ask people to avoid the area.
Authorities have not released a suspect description at this time.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.
This is a developing story.
