Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police investigating shooting in Albemarle

Police are investigating a shooting in Albemarle County.
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting in Albemarle County.

ACPD says officers were called out to the area of Rio Hills Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, for reports of shots fired. The department says there was one person shot by a person known to them.

Police are looking to the suspect, and ask people to avoid the area.

Authorities have not released a suspect description at this time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

The family of Officer Wagner will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on...
Fallen Wintergreen police officer honored during escort to Staunton
Schoolhouse Thrift Shop
Charlottesville-area nonprofit closing thrift store
Cooking pots and pans
Charlottesville chef teaching cooking skills to prisoners
Lance Zaal
Charlottesville man training soldiers in Ukraine