Police investigating shooting in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting in Albemarle County.

ACPD says officers were called out to the area of Rio Hills Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, for reports of shots fired. The department says there was one person shot by a person known to them.

Police are looking to the suspect, and ask people to avoid the area.

Authorities have not released a suspect description at this time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.

This is a developing story.

More police have shown up and caution tape is now surrounding one of the apartment entrances @NBC29 https://t.co/M4i1cs7FPE pic.twitter.com/WmkDVSYifV — Keagan Hughes (@KeaganHughesTV) June 20, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.