Partnership helping Boys & Girls Clubs to feed more kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is partnering with the USDA to make sure kids eat healthy over summer break.

“It’s a partnership where we’re able to offer healthy meals to our members. We want to make sure that our members have access to healthy foods and snacks,” Chief Operating Officer Michael Gulley said Tuesday, June 20. “Sometimes, this is the only place where they can get a healthy, nutritious meal.”

The USDA partnership is longstanding during the school year, but recently expanded to summer months.

According to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, 1-in-6 children experienced food insecurity in 2021, especially during the summer.

The program is catered to kids under the age of 19, and there is no income requirement for families.

“Anybody is welcome to sign up as a member of the program,” Gulley said.

