Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Grab the umbrella

Unsettled through the weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More liquid sunshine today. We’ll have periods of rain today, and cooler temperatures, although still humid. Temperatures will remain in the 70s until later this week, when we warm back into the 80s with scattered storms into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Showers, & fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Soaking rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Showers & thunder, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Daily Chances for Needed Rain This Week. Temps Trending Cooler
Isolated wind and hail
Daily shower, downpour and thunder risk
Tracking heavy rain