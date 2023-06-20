Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More liquid sunshine today. We’ll have periods of rain today, and cooler temperatures, although still humid. Temperatures will remain in the 70s until later this week, when we warm back into the 80s with scattered storms into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Showers, & fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Soaking rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Showers & thunder, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

