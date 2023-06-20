Grab the umbrella
Unsettled through the weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More liquid sunshine today. We’ll have periods of rain today, and cooler temperatures, although still humid. Temperatures will remain in the 70s until later this week, when we warm back into the 80s with scattered storms into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Periods of rain, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Showers, & fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Soaking rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Showers & thunder, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
