Fallen Wintergreen police officer honored during escort to Staunton



By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Wintergreen Police Officer M. Christopher Wagner II.

The family of Officer Wagner will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fishersville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., and burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Wagner was honored on Tuesday, June 20 when members of the August County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Fire Rescue, Area 17 Virginia State Police Troopers, and other local first responders, gathered at the Interstate 64 overpass at mile-marker 91 to honor Officer Wagner, who was from Stuarts Draft.

Sheriff Donald Smith said, “We are heartbroken about this tragedy and senseless loss, and we join together with the Wintergreen Police Department in honoring the memory and legacy of Officer Christopher Wagner”.

Officer Wagner was being escorted from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton by members of the Wintergreen Police Department, Wintergreen Fire Rescue, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

