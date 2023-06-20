Crozet cyclists having fun playing Bike Polo

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Whether you call it a game or a sport, the people who play say it’s a lot of fun. Also, you don’t need a lot: A ball, some mallets, two goals, and bicycles.

Bike polo doesn’t have many rules, just don’t let your feet hit the ground.

“It’s a silly sport,” Nick Weatherton said. “We’re trusting each other not to crash into each other, we’re whacking little soccer balls as hard as we can.”

The leader of this Crozet group is Elias Fatsi, who got into the game a few years back while living in Colorado.

“It’s hard to find a good team sport at my age that isn’t too competitive,” Fatsi said.

He began recruiting people as soon as he moved to Virginia.

“He put out a message that said, ‘Anyone interested in playing bike polo message me back.’ I said, ‘What’s bike polo?’” Linda “Mac” McNeil said.

McNeil is one of a handful of riders who get together to play. She’s 76-years-old, but brings a teenager’s energy to the game.

The group of all ages plays on a grassy area in Claudius Crozet Park.

“We’re very competitive out here. We’re all friendly, we know each other’s first names, and go right behind them and steal the ball in a moment’s notice,” Weatherton said.

Usually, there are six-to-eight cyclists. There have been a few crashes, but no major injuries.

The group gets together every Wednesday, and says new players are welcome.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.