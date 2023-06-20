Charlottesville group urging Albemarle to spend $458M on land

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is urging Albemarle County to endorse the Rivanna Station Futures Project.

The project would have the county buy 462 acres of land the military-heavy area from $458 million.

CRCC says a study found the defense sector brings in $1.2 billion to the regional economy.

“The project really has the possibility of creating jobs, which is really critical capital investment, as well as entrepreneurial activity,” CRCC President Natalie Masri said.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and discuss this Wednesday, June 21.

