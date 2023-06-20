Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville chef teaching cooking skills to prisoners

One Charlottesville chef is helping those in prison learn a trade for when they get out.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville chef is helping those in prison learn a trade for when they get out.

Chef Antwon Brinson’s Phoenix Program teachers prisoners cooking skills and goal-setting. He also highlights the importance of soft skills through his teachings.

When his students are released, Chef Brinson uses the skill they’ve learned to connect them with employers in the food industry.

“So our goal with the program was to go into the prison and break down those mental barriers, and connect them to employers when they get out so they can really dive into a career,” Brinson, who is also the founder of Culinary Concepts AB, said.

Culinary Concepts says it is always looking for new employer partners.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Police investigating shooting in Albemarle (6p)
The family of Officer Wagner will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on...
Fallen Wintergreen police officer honored during escort to Staunton
Schoolhouse Thrift Shop
Charlottesville-area nonprofit closing thrift store
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating shooting in Albemarle