Charlottesville-area nonprofit closing thrift store

By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After more than three decades of serving the Charlottesville community, the doors of Schoolhouse Thrift Shop are closing.

“It was a difficult and painful decision, however it was a business decision,” Board President Marcie Finnell said. “We opened our business meeting with a discussion of all the challenges that we’re facing, first of all the regular challenges that are ongoing.”

These challenges included the manager’s plan to retire, very few sales, as well as trouble finding people to volunteer.

“We are a nonprofit and we have certain expenses that we have to cover, including repairs and maintenance to the school house,” Finnell said. “This is an old building, and there have been a lot of repairs and maintenance over our 30-plus years.”

Finnell says the repairs cost much more then they can afford. They’re now slashing price tags as they prepare to close.

“The proceeds of the final sale I think will help us to make a very nice donation to the Charlottesville region of the Episcopal Church at the end of July,” Finnell said.

As for the school house, it will be in the hands of its owner, Church of Our Saviour.

The last day of business is July 15.

