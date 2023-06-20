Albemarle program helps lower internet bills

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is reminding people about its Affordable Connectivity Program for households to have access to affordable internet.

More than 12,000 households in the county are eligible for the program, however, only 1,800 have enrolled.

The program will help people decrease their internet bill.

“This is an incredible opportunity for low-income households to see the cost of broadband come down by up to $30 a month,” Broadband Program Manager Jason Inofuentes said.

