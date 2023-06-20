Additional soaking showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep your umbrella or poncho near as more rain is on the way!

Tracking the progress of a nearly stationary storm system to our southwest. This will continue to cause unsettled weather conditions for our region for the rest of the week. Rounds of rain for especially Wednesday and Thursday. Localized flooding possible. The overall severe weather risk is minimal.

Warming Friday and this weekend. Sunday may end up having the lowest rain risk.

Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy with a few showers and drizzle. Highs in the low to mid 70s for most communities. Areas of higher elevation fog.

Tuesday night: Some rain and fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Rainy with some fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday: Rainy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with most areas staying dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s.

