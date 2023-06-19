Orange County celebrates Juneteenth

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County finished its three days of Juneteenth celebrations at its downtown Monday, June 19.

It was hosted by the Orange County African American Historical Society to share stories of Black voices.

“Orange County can be the leader, you know? We can show the rest of the nation that, hey, we are a community that can heal, that can come together, that can bond,” OCAAHS President James Bruce Monroe said.

Monroe says events like this help the healing process, and unite for the future.

“We know more about each other, it will bring us closer together, and it will tell us how to move forward,” Monroe said.

