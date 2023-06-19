Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Orange County celebrates Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebration in Orange County
Juneteenth celebration in Orange County(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County finished its three days of Juneteenth celebrations at its downtown Monday, June 19.

It was hosted by the Orange County African American Historical Society to share stories of Black voices.

“Orange County can be the leader, you know? We can show the rest of the nation that, hey, we are a community that can heal, that can come together, that can bond,” OCAAHS President James Bruce Monroe said.

Monroe says events like this help the healing process, and unite for the future.

“We know more about each other, it will bring us closer together, and it will tell us how to move forward,” Monroe said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery

Latest News

River View Farm
Juneteenth event held at historic Albemarle farm
RACC took in four mares, Daffodil, Nutmeg, June, and Julie, all severely underweight and in...
More than 100 horses seized from Virginia farm; 4 brought to RACC
Photo courtesy the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office
Afton nonprofit helping to care for horses seized from Shenandoah investigation
Keith Lee, a resident choreographer at Charlottesville Ballet, was the first Black soloist with...
Applications for Keith Lee Scholarship Fund due June 28