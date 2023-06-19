Juneteenth event held at historic Albemarle farm

ALBEMARLE CUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation is honoring the past with the rich history of River View Farm owners and their contribution to the community.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate Juneteenth and highlight the stories of local African-American farmers and people who were very instrumental to the community,” Olivia Brubaker said Monday, June 19.

Hugh Carr had been enslaved. Following the Emancipation Proclamation, Carr bought land in Albemarle County, and started River View Farm.

“All of this was so important, because as an African-American family they sort of had to prove themselves more so than a white family would,” Brubaker said.

Carr and his wife, Texie Mae, raised their seven children on River View Farm. They also took in others from the community, offering education and skills.

“Within a matter of generations, you have a former enslaved man who was illiterate, and many of his grandchildren went on to get PhDs or become doctors and lawyers,” Brubaker.

Greer Elementary School is named in honor of his daughter, Mary Carr Greer.

