High heat and humidity, showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Although Monday is getting off to a dry start, that will change later this afternoon. Showers, and scattered storm chances will increase this afternoon and evening. Southerly wind will also increase humidity levels for much of the week. Our current dry pattern will get significant help this week, with daily chances for showers and storms. This unsettled pattern is expected to continue into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.