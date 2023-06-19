High heat and humidity, showers and storms
Finally needed rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Although Monday is getting off to a dry start, that will change later this afternoon. Showers, and scattered storm chances will increase this afternoon and evening. Southerly wind will also increase humidity levels for much of the week. Our current dry pattern will get significant help this week, with daily chances for showers and storms. This unsettled pattern is expected to continue into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Showers & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
