Daily shower, downpour and thunder risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An unsettled weather pattern sets in for at least the next week! A slow-moving storm system will spin in off and on rain and downpours.

The overall severe weather risk is minimal. Much of the region is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought conditions. Flooding in the short term won’t be an issue. However, several inches of rain will likely fall over the next week. If your area receives a few inches of rain in a short time, then the risk for high water will increase.

It will be mild and humid. High temperatures will be lower than average with clouds and rain.

Monday afternoon: Increasing clouds with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing from southwest to northeast. Highs in the 80s before any rainfall.

Monday night: Showers and a downpour will be more likely. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: A few showers and drizzle. Mostly cloudy with highs barely 70 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Mid to upper 70s across central Virginia. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Rainy and cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

