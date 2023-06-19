Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Daily shower, downpour and thunder risk

Several inches of rainfall expected over the next week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An unsettled weather pattern sets in for at least the next week! A slow-moving storm system will spin in off and on rain and downpours.

The overall severe weather risk is minimal. Much of the region is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought conditions. Flooding in the short term won’t be an issue. However, several inches of rain will likely fall over the next week. If your area receives a few inches of rain in a short time, then the risk for high water will increase.

It will be mild and humid. High temperatures will be lower than average with clouds and rain.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Monday afternoon: Increasing clouds with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing from southwest to northeast. Highs in the 80s before any rainfall.

Monday night: Showers and a downpour will be more likely. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: A few showers and drizzle. Mostly cloudy with highs barely 70 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Mid to upper 70s across central Virginia. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Rainy and cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise 1
High heat and humidity, showers and storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Rain Chances Soon
Daily rain chances