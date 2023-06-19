Daily Chances for Needed Rain This Week. Temps Trending Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An unsettled weather pattern will bring us daily chances for needed rain this week and weekend. A slow-moving storm system over the Tennessee Valley will bring several rounds of rain our way through the week. More easterly winds will also contribute to hold temperatures down as well.

The overall severe storm risk is minimal. Much of the region is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought conditions. Flooding in the short term won’t be an issue. However, several inches of rain will likely fall this week. If your area receives a few inches of rain in a short time, then the risk for high water will increase.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Tonight: Rain, isolated storm. Muggy, areas of fog. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Showers and drizzle. Cloudy with highs barely 70 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Mid to upper 70s across central Virginia. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Rainy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s.

