Chief Kochis expected to present gun buyback program to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council’s meeting is moved to Tuesday, June 20, because of Juneteenth.

Councilors have a packed schedule for tomorrow night.

Police Chief Michael Kochis is expected to be the first speaker at the meeting to talk about his gun buyback program: Gun owners could return their firearms for money, and those guns would then be destroyed.

City leaders say violent crime offenses have increased by 60% since 2019.

Chief Kochis is asking councilors to approve this program to help decrease the number of guns in Charlottesville.

