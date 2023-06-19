Chief Kochis expected to present gun buyback program to Charlottesville
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council’s meeting is moved to Tuesday, June 20, because of Juneteenth.
Councilors have a packed schedule for tomorrow night.
Police Chief Michael Kochis is expected to be the first speaker at the meeting to talk about his gun buyback program: Gun owners could return their firearms for money, and those guns would then be destroyed.
City leaders say violent crime offenses have increased by 60% since 2019.
Chief Kochis is asking councilors to approve this program to help decrease the number of guns in Charlottesville.
