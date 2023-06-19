Advertise With Us
Charlottesville company trying to improve feeding tube tech

Luminoah, a Charlottesville-based company, says it is getting closer to launching a product that’ll make it easier to use feeding tubes.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Luminoah, a Charlottesville-based company, says it is getting closer to launching a product that’ll make it easier to use feeding tubes.

Noah was 3 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, and was soon placed on a feeding tube.

Noah is now cancer free and the inspiration for his father’s company.

“You come home with an IV pole, a pump that hangs on that pole,” Luminoah CEO Neal Piper said. “And then you’re pouring in upwards of four cans nutrition.”

Noah was tied to this device for up to 24 hours a day while he battled cancer.

“We’re taking the clunky, outdated device that you might have to use on a day-to-day basis, and really making it simple,” Hill Johnson said.

Johnson is a UVA alumni and part of the team at Luminoah. He used a 3D printer to create prototypes.

“I could be making a product that someone might end up actually using in our family,” Johnson said.

