BATESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Car enthusiasts gathered in Batesville Sunday, June 18, for a British car show.

Dozens of cars were on-hand for people to check out during the second-annual event, which wasn’t a competition.

All the money raised from tickets went to the Friends of Batesville Market.

