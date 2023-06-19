Applications for Keith Lee Scholarship Fund due June 28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ballet is searching for applicants for its new scholarship, regardless of experience.

“The Keith Lee Scholarship Fund is specifically for dancers aged 9-to-18 years old, that either identify as a male or hail from diverse demographic backgrounds,” Aqura Nicholson said.

The scholarship was formed in celebration of Keith Lee’s 50 year dance legacy.

“He was the first Black soloist for the American Ballet Theatre and he also went to dance with greats like Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson learned under Lee, and personally knows how a dance scholarship can change a life.

“The Keith Lee Scholarship Fund is seriously such a full-circle moment for me, because when I was just 9 years old, Keith Lee gave me a scholarship,” Nicholson said. “Mr. Lee saw me, and he saw some kind of potential.”

She is hoping some child will have a similar experience: “I want to just give that opportunity to other dancers that look like me that don’t necessarily look like the typical ballerina,” Nicholson said.

Now, Nicholson is part of the Charlottesville Ballet’s Idea Committee, making sure these dancers get the most out of the scholarship opportunity.

“We will be here to welcome them with open arms and to make sure they have the best experience that we could possibly provide to them, to make sure that they feel supported, to make sure they see other dancers that look like them,” Nicholson said.

Applications are due by June 28. Click here for more information.

