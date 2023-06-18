Advertise With Us
Wanted man surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico Home

The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several blocks of the...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has surrendered to police after a 6-hour standoff at the 4200 block of Fayette Circle Tuesday night.

Henrico Police advised residents of the street to stay indoors as a wanted man has shut himself inside a home, refusing commands of officers.

Police say that at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the street to serve a warrant on a man out of Portsmouth, Va for a series of charges.

Once officers were at the door, the man immediately shut the door and refused commands. Police say that due to the serious nature of the charges, a perimeter was created to prevent his escape while they waited on additional resources.

Police blocked off several streets of the neighborhood while the standoff was occurring.

