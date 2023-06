CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - TCU beats Virginia 4-3.

The Cavaliers are the first team to be eliminated at this year’s College World Series.

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 50-15, UVA’s first 50-win season in nine years.

🧡💙 Not the way we wanted our season to end, but thank you for the support all season long, Wahoo nation.#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/K9ghThJsp8 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 18, 2023

