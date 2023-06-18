One more completely dry day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect hazy, hot sunshine on this Father’s Day, Sunday. Low relative humidity and completely dry. That will change soon.

Becoming more humid for the new week. Tracking a slow-moving storm system that will be nearly stationary to our south this week. It will keep the weather unsettled with a daily shower, downpour and thunder chance. Which will last into next weekend!

Monday will be the warmest day. High temperatures will be below average mid and late week with extra clouds and rain around.

Sunday: Hazy, hot sunshine, low relative humidity with highs in the 80s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Hazy sun and clouds. Becoming muggy with a mainly afternoon and evening shower and thunder risk. Highs in the 80s. Better rain chances Monday night. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Rain showers, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy, hazy and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

