Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Nearly 100 horses have been removed from a property in Shenandoah County after it was deemed inadequate for the animals.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Quicksburg Road in Mount Jackson on Thursday after receiving a complaint about several horses on a farm.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw poor living conditions and “several severely malnourished horses with visible hip bones, ribs, and little fat cover.”

SCSO worked with four teams of veterinarians to examine the herd and determine the property provided inadequate living conditions for the animals, with an insufficient amount of food and they were seized from the residence.

Nearly 100 horses were safely taken from that property and are now on their way to recovery and rehabilitation, according to SCSO.

If you want to help fund this effort or support the organizations fostering these horses, please visit their websites.

Rescues involved include:

Hope’s Legacy-https://www.hopeslegacy.com/

Central Virginia Horse Rescue-http://centralvahorserescue.org/

Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network- https://www.svern.org/

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Historic Albemarle-area farm added to national network
Sally Hudson and Creigh Deeds (FILE)
Money pouring into Democratic Primary Election
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts Juneteenth celebration
Scene on Arrowood Lane
Maryland man charged in connection with death of Wintergreen police officer