Maryland man charged in connection with death of Wintergreen police officer

Daniel M. Barmak is charged with capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two felony counts of malicious wounding.
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police say a Maryland man has been arrested for assaulting two men and fatally shooting a police officer in Nelson County.

Twenty-three-year-old Daniel M. Barmak is charged with capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two felony counts of malicious wounding. He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

VSP says an emergency call came into the Wintergreen Police Department around 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, about Barmak assaulting two other men at the home they were all staying at on Arrowood Lane. The two 23-year-old men are said to have fled the home on foot after calling police. They were later taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Wintergreen Police Officer M. Christopher Wagner II, 31, was the first to arrive at the home. He reportedly encountered Barmak in the woods and a struggle ensued. According to VSP, Barmak shot and killed Wagner while struggling over the officer’s department-issued handgun.

Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office took Barmak into custody without further incident. Barmak was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury sustained during the incident.

