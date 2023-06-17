Wintergreen police officer shot and killed responding to emergency call

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia state police are investigating the circumstances of an incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Wintergreen Police Officer and the injury of three others Friday, June 16.

Wintergreen police say the incident began shortly after 10 p.m. when an emergency call came in to the Wintergreen Police Department about an adult male having assaulted two other adult males at a residence on Arrowood Lane.

Police say that after police were called, the two injured males fled the residence on foot. They are being treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears the first Wintergreen police officer to arrive at the residence located the adult male suspect in the nearby woods and a struggle ensued. During the course of the struggle, the officer was shot and died at the scene.

The male suspect was taken into custody without further incident by Wintergreen police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect was suffering from a non-life threatening injury and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The officer’s department-issued firearm was recovered at the scene in the woods.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

