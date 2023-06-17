Police identify 31-year-old officer shot and killed in Wintergreen; two others injured

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified the officer shot and killed in Wintergreen, VA late Friday night.

Officer Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner was killed. According to the Wintergreen Police Department, Officer Wagner began his career in Wintergreen in 2020.

At the request of Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office will investigate the incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Officer Wagner and the injury of three others Friday, June 16.

The incident began shortly after 10:00 p.m. Friday when an emergency call came into the Wintergreen Police Department about a male who had assaulted two other men at a residence on Arrowood Lane.

After calling the police, the two injured males got away from the scene. Law enforcement reports the two are being treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, it appears Officer Wagner was first to arrive at the residence and located the male suspect in the nearby woods, and a struggle ensued, according to police.

During the course of the struggle, Officer Wagner was shot and died at the scene.

The male suspect was taken into custody without further incident by Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. His name hasn’t been released.

The officer’s department-issued firearm was recovered at the scene in the woods.

According to Wintergreen Police, Officer Wagner served seven years with the Massanutten Police Department, starting out as a gate attendant and then becoming a police officer after graduating from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy in May of 2019.

According to a statement on social media from the Wintergreen Police Department, “His father, holding back tearful emotions, remarked that Chris was like Batman and was reminded of recently gifting him a Batarang to go with all the tools Chris carried on his belt,” the statement read. “Chris Wagner, Wintergreen Police Officer ID #15, was and always will be a hero.”

The investigation remains active.

