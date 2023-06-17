Maryland man charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting Wintergreen police officer

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Maryland has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner and assaulting two other men.

Virginia State Police charged Daniel M. Barmak with capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two felony counts of malicious wounding. Barmak is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Law enforcement says the incident began around 10 p.m. Friday, June 16. The Wintergreen Police Department says it received an emergency call about Barmak assaulting two other men at the residence they were staying at on Arrowood Lane. Police say the two injured males fled the residence on foot after calling the police. The two 23-year-old men were transported to UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Wintergreen Police Officer M. Christopher Wagner II was the first to arrive at the residence. He encountered Barmak in the woods and a struggle followed. Law enforcement says during the struggle, Barmak took Wagner’s department-issued handgun and shot and killed the officer. Police say Barmak was also shot during the incident.

Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office took Barmak into custody. Barmak was then transported to UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

Police said they found illegal narcotics inside the residence. Wagner’s department-issued handgun was recovered at the shooting incident in the woods.

Wagner’s remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

At the request of Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office will investigate the incident.

“The Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney is working with the Virginia State Police during the ongoing criminal investigation,” said Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel L. Rutherford. “We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Officer Wagner’s family, the Wintergreen Police Department, and Wintergreen community. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing a just and legal resolve to this case.”

According to Wintergreen Police, Officer Wagner served seven years with the Massanutten Police Department, starting as a gate attendant and then becoming a police officer after graduating from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy in May 2019.

According to a statement on social media from the Wintergreen Police Department, “His father, holding back tearful emotions, remarked that Chris was like Batman and was reminded of recently gifting him a Batarang to go with all the tools Chris carried on his belt,” the statement read. “Chris Wagner, Wintergreen Police Officer ID #15, was and always will be a hero.”

The investigation remains active. To donate to the family click here.

