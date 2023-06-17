Advertise With Us
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts Juneteenth celebration

The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

On Saturday, June 17, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center celebrated the holiday a little early.

“We started off with a parade through from Burley Middle School up to Jefferson School, sort of marking that history of African American education,” Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas said. “There are lots of people in our community who don’t know what Juneteenth is, and so this is also their opportunity to learn more about what that means to African Americans.”

James Dowell is the co-founder of Prolyfyck Run Creww and participated in the event.

The organization invites people of all backgrounds to run through predominantly Black neighborhoods in Charlottesville.

“For us to be able to celebrate and you know, highlight these Black and brown communities, Black and brown organizations, Black and brown heroes. It means a lot to me,” Dowell said. “To highlight and empower the Black and brown community and to highlight those overlooked beyond the prevalence in the underserved and marginalized community.”

Dowell says his organization hopes to spread the same sense of unity as Juneteenth celebrations nationwide.

“I want them to leave with a sense that they have been seen. That their culture has been recognized. That they have seen each other,” Dowell said.

