Improving Father’s Day weekend with changes next week

Hazy, hot sunshine this weekend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Friday, expect much better weather conditions this Father’s Day weekend. Rain chances return next week.

The only weather hazard this weekend will be a high sunburn index. Some smoke in the sky from Canadian wildfires. This will cause more haze.

Fine weather this weekend for your outdoor plans.

The hottest day will be Monday. Tracking a slow-moving storm system to our south next week. It will increase the rain and thunderstorm chances, especially later in the week.

Saturday: Hazy sunshine and breezy. A dry air mass. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Hazy starshine. Lows in the comfortable 50s.

Father’s Day, Sunday: Hazy, hot sunshine, dry with highs in the 80s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear with lows of 55 to 60 degrees.

Monday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Isolated afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday: A better chance for showers, downpours and thunder. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, downpours and thunder. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.

