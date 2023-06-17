‘Hoos back to work in Omaha after losing first game of College World Series

OMAHA, Ne. (WVIR) - It was a heartbreaking night for the ‘Hoos. They were 46-0 this season when leading after eight innings. They had a nice lead in the night, and despite outstanding pitching by Nick Parker, one run in six innings, and a 4-run in the 7th inning... you could say the bullpen just didn’t have it.

Although Florida won 6-5, the ‘Hoos are practicing on a rainy day in Omaha with the same work ethic they’ve had all year.

They play TCU tomorrow, and these Cavs say they’re not done.

“I think we got to compete our tails off, and we prepare the same way we do for every team and we do what we do. We are confident in our ability and our preparation, and we are excited to take it to TCU,” shortstop Casey Saucke said.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to pitch against TCU and bounce back. I know I can and our team can as well. We are a great team. We’ve shown it all year. We’ve shown that we can bounce back,” pitcher Jake Berry said.

“You know the way the tournament is set up, we’re not out of it. I might be down a little but we still have tomorrow to get ready,” catcher Ethan Anderson said.

“This team has fought all year long. No one wants to lose the first game but we are going to ride with our guys no matter what, so basically we’re not going to get down on ourselves, we’re just going to get back to work,” infielder Griff O’Ferrall said.

Back to work is the theme for this bunch of Cavs.

Only four teams have ever won it all after losing the first game. You have to go through the Loser’s Bracket to accomplish that goal.

Virginia’s first step in this potential comeback is getting past the Horned Frogs tomorrow. Virginia faces TCU at 2:00 p.m.

Winner survives and advances... the loser is the first team to go home.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.