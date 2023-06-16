Advertise With Us
UVA Health honoring patients for World Sickle Cell Day

By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ahead of World Sickle Cell Day, UVA held a discussion about the disease and how it affects patients.

Doctor Kelly Davidson says sickle cell disease is the most common blood disorder.

“The only cure for sickle cell disease is a bone marrow transplant, which unfortunately has a lot of morbidity and mortality associated with it. Additionally, a lot of patients are not able to have a bone marrow transplant because they don’t have a suitable donor,” Doctor Kelly Davidson said.

UVA Health says that on Monday, June 19, the of the south tower of the UVA Medical Center will be illuminated in red to honor patients battling the disease.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

