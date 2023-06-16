Turning Breezy. Warming Through the Father’s Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers and storms that developed Friday are exiting the region this evening. A few of those storms, as expected, turned severe, producing some damaging wind gusts and hail. Clearing and turning breezy tonight.

Warm, seasonable and breezy Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 for Father’s Day, Sunday. Next week, a slow-moving storm across the Tennesse Valley will move east and could bring us some daily chances for some showers and a few storms.

Tonight: Isolated storms exit. Clearing, breezy and cool. 55-60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Father’s Day - Mostly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Juneteenth - Sun and clouds, few scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers or storms. Highs low 80s.. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Summer Solstice - Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 70sto low 80s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, Few showers or storm. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s.

