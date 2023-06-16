Pony Partners helping special needs kids connect with others

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pony Partners, a nonprofit in Louisa County, is helping children with special needs learn social skills and connect with others with the help of some four-legged friends.

Patti Fields is the founder of Pony Partners.

“I wanted to have a pony, and I didn’t get one ‘till I got to be an adult. I thought, ‘When I get a chance, I’m going to share because I know a lot of little kids don’t get them,’” Fields said. “I worked in the field of brain injury and developmental disabilities and also taught preschool, so I put all of that together and decided to create a program.”

With Pony Partners, children complete obstacle courses, make crafts, and sing songs.

“We have children with anxiety, children who are going through the foster care system, children who are going through family breakup, you know, lots of different things,” Fields said.

One of those children is Christian Roberts, a 12-year-old boy with a rare neurological brain disorder called apraxia of speech.

Christian’s grandmother, Linda Roberts, says Pony Partners changed Christian’s life.

“He’s has come a long way because Chris was nonverbal, totally 100% nonverbal, and now he is talking, and it’s been a good place. It’s actually a salvation for him and myself. It gives you peace and serenity, and it teaches him life skills as well,” Roberts said.

Christian developed a bond with one of the ponies named Rosie, who is also 12-years-old.

“Rosie has taken to Christian and Christian has taken to Rosie. Christian can lay on Rosie as a puppy dog and she does not do anything to him. It’s just like they have this common ground, common communication between themselves,” Roberts said. “It’s a lifesaver. It means a lot to see Christian so happy about coming to Pony Partners and seeing Rosie.”

