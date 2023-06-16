Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

‘It’s just been humbling’: Volunteers help Metro Richmond Zoo rebuild after fire

Metro Richmond Zoo Director Jim Andelin: “There was so many people that reached out”
Help is coming in from around the world after a devastating fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo is making progress rebuilding from the rubble after a major fire destroyed their animal hospital, feed storage room and zookeeper service area nearly two weeks ago.

Volunteers work to clear debris and rubble after a fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo.
Volunteers work to clear debris and rubble after a fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

During the blaze, people worked to rescue the animals in those buildings. One meerkat didn’t survive.

Standing in the area where those buildings once stood, Jim Andelin, director of the Metro Richmond Zoo, thanked people across the globe for their words of support and donations.

Metro Richmond Zoo Update
Metro Richmond Zoo Update(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It’s just amazing the outpouring of support that we had from the community and throughout the country and even the world,” Andelin told NBC12.

More than 150 volunteers have shown up to help the Metro Richmond Zoo clean up after the fire.

“It’s just been very humbling the outpouring of people,” said Andelin. “I’ll never forget the first day we had 40 people who just showed up by word of mouth that were members of my church that showed up and helped in the rubble.”

Volunteers helped the zoo sort through the rubble, scrub off soot and move equipment to help them clear the area.

“We had people that were washing any of the things that we found that were still usable and the whole group sorting and the whole group helping to throw the debris into the dumpsters,” said Andelin.

Metro Richmond Zoo Update
Metro Richmond Zoo Update(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

In addition, Andelin said hundreds of donations have come into the zoo to help replace necessary machinery and supplies lost in the flames.

“We had people that sent checks in and veterinary hospitals that have offered and brought by equipment,” he said.

A support Andelin is grateful for.

“It’s just been humbling for me to see the people willing to help,” said Andelin.

Currently, the feed storage area and workshop have been removed to nothing more than concrete floors. Cinder block walls are all that remain of the animal hospital.

As the Metro Richmond Zoo works to rebuild, Andelin is getting creative with its barn space to continue its zoo operations.

“Took a stall and created and put a sink in there and made a food prep area, and now the diets for the animals are done in our barns,” he said.

Next week, the Metro Richmond Zoo will bring in a trailer to set up a temporary vet clinic.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Police identify 31-year-old officer shot and killed in Wintergreen; two others injured
(FILE)
Wintergreen police officer shot and killed responding to emergency call
The program approved is a partnership with the company iteach, which would combine traditional...
Va. Board of Education approves online teacher training option, addressing teacher shortage
Downtown Mall sanding bricks as part of annual maintenance
Downtown Mall sanding bricks as part of annual maintenance