Isolated severe storm risk with smoky sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a storm system advancing southeast on this Friday from the Ohio Valley. It will spark a shower, downpour and thunderstorm today.

Isolated severe thunderstorm possible from late morning to early afternoon from northwest to southeast. Localized damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats.

Showers and storms exit this evening.

Breezy with hazy, hot sun Saturday. There will be some smoke from Canadian wildfires in the upper sky. More of the same Father’s Day, Sunday.

The weather pattern turns unsettled next week with chances for showers, downpours and thunder.

Friday: A dry start to the day. A passing shower and thunderstorm. Especially from late morning to early afternoon. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Clouds and hazy sun.

Friday night: Any evening shower and storm will quickly move away to the east. Clearing and breezy overnights. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Hazy, hot sun and breezy. A dry air mass. High sunburn index this weekend. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Father’s Day, Sunday: Hazy, hot sun. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Clouds and sun, mild and humid with a few scattered showers and downpours. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

