‘Hoos face Florida in the CWS tonight!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ‘Hoos are making their sixth appearance at the College World Series.

They are facing Florida for the fourth time in the CWS. The previous three times were all in 2015, when the ‘Hoos beat the Gators in two of three games on their way to eventually winning the national championship.

It’s a game that the ‘Hoos are counting on to win, leaning on their proven hard work ethic to carry the team through game one.

“That is what the program is built off of. We have a lot of guys who just grind. We work hard and that’s why we are here,” infielder Griffin O’Ferral said.

Coach Brian O’Connor says it’ll be important for his team to just stay in character and do what they’ve done all season long.

Virginia enters this College World Series with a potent office, leading the nation in team batting average, hits, and doubles.

“[Doubles] are a pretty important stat in this ballpark. Having coached previous teams here, guys like Mike Papi and Derek Fisher have crushed balls and not got the ball out of the ballpark, so it’s important to put the ball in play,” Coach Brian O’Connor said. “The pitching you face this time of year is elite. Runs are sometimes tough to come by because of the level of defense and pitching that you face.”

Virginia’s starting pitching has been at its best this postseason. Nick Parker, Connelly Early, and Brian Edgington have combined for 42 strikeouts with only four walks. Parker will be starting in tonight’s game while the others cheer him on.

“That’s going to be awesome playing that first primetime game. The whole world’s going to be watching. Florida has a great lineup and great pitchers. I think it’s going to be a great game,” Edgington said.

The game tonight is televised by ESPN with first pitch around 7 p.m.

