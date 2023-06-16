High levels of E. Coli found in Meade Creek and Meadow Creek

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville waterways are off limits for health reasons.

Both Meade Creek and Meadow Creek have high levels of E. coli bacteria in them. While that’s reason enough to stay away, it’s also a good idea to keep pets out of it.

“The Rivanna Conservation Alliance does a lot of bacteria testing every year. We have 20 different sites that we sample with different frequencies depending on what we’re trying to accomplish,” Rivanna Conservation Alliance Executive Director Lisa Wittenborn said.

Sometimes, rainfall can cause a rise in bacteria levels, but Charlottesville has not had a lot of rain recently.

“Sometimes we’ll see these levels that are elevated and will stay elevated, even when it’s been dry weather, but we haven’t had rain. At this point we have not been able to identify the source or the sources of the E. coli is causing the elevated levels in Meade Creek,” Charlottesville Water Resources Specialist Dan Frisbee said.

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance [RCA] is working with the city to find the cause.

“We’re going to go out and do some follow up sampling to try to figure out where the problem is coming from so we can try to figure out how to solve it,” Wittenborn said.

“[The RCA] has actually been going to residents that live in the vicinity of Meade Creek and asking them to put some dye tablets in toilets or showers or drains in their houses so that if there is a connection, they would see that died water show up in the stream,” Frisbee said.

Until they find a cause, they are urging people and their pets to stay clear of the water.

Frisbee says those who have a garden plot near Meadow Creek need to be extra cautious.

“We understand that some of the gardeners there actually utilize water from the stream to irrigate their garden plots, and so we would advise folks not to do that at this time,” Frisbee said.

