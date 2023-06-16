Advertise With Us
Friday Afternoon Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. The storm system is tracking further north, so while I won’t rule out a chance for rain, most of central Virginia will remain dry. Following frontal passage, conditions clear for a pleasant evening. Good weather remains for Father’s day weekend with temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees and mostly sunny sky conditions, with some haze. The following week will be unsettled with chances for showers almost every day of the week. Check back for updates.

Today: Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, and clearing into the evening. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Father’s Day: Hot and sunny. Highs near 90. Lows around 60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday-Thursday: Tracking showers. Highs around 80.

