Downtown Mall sanding bricks as part of annual maintenance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a lot of sand scattered all over Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, but there’s a good reason for it.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is filling in the gaps between all of the bricks on the mall after power washing them as part of its annual maintenance.

“We get a lot of traffic on the Downtown Mall, so what we tend to do is we tend to make sure we can upkeep the mall for the next 50 years, and this is just a part of the routine when it comes to the bricks,” Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Riaan Anthony said.

The work is set to complete in the next few weeks.

