Charlottesville Tom Sox hosting summer baseball camp

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children 12 and under have the opportunity to learn from the Charlottesville Tom Sox.

Tom Sox players and staff will host a camp to teach children valuable baseball lessons on and off the field.

“I just want them to have fun really. I mean, they’re young kids, so long as we get them out here enjoying the game of baseball, that’s the main goal,” Tom Sox General Manager Tucker Raymond said.

The camp will run from June 19 to June 22.

More information on how to sign up is available here.

