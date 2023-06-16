Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives superior rating from AIB International

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s four distribution centers were awarded a superior rating from AIB International, which is the highest rating.

Communications and PR Manager Les Sinclair said the food bank is concerned about food safety and wants to make sure the food coming in and going out is safe.

”We want to make sure the food coming in is checked for dates, for quality, for damage and make sure all the food coming in is really good. Before it goes out it is checked to make sure that everything is copacetic and that it is moving along in a very safe way.” said Sinclair.

“The passing score is 700 we have managed to rank in the top 25 percent that is a superior ranking scoring in the in the 900s” said Sinclair.

Sinclair said there has been a higher demand for food.

“It is unfortunate that we have such a need. In fact in March we hit a record number of people, over 150,000 people in the month of March were served through the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.” said Sinclair.

Sinclair said the food bank is expanding to meet the demand.

“We are feeling those numbers and want to make sure that we can meeting that capacity so we are adding warehouse and freezer space.” said Sinclair.

If you are thinking about donating to the food bank, Sinclair said “Donate what they would like in their cupboard, make sure it is good quality food, the things they would feed their families.”

For assistance, visit brafb.org and click “find help.”

