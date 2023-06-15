Some Showers and Storms Friday. Much Warmer Father’s Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some showers and storms return for Friday, in advance of a cold front. Low end severe storm risk, mainly in the early afternoon, across Central Virginia. Isolated damaging wind gusts and spotty hail the primary threats. Currently, the best window for scattered showers and storms is late morning into early afternoon from west to east across the region. Overall, a dry and warmer Father’s Day weekend, nearing 90 for some by Sunday. Early next week, a slow-moving storm system is expected to bring a better chance for several days of some needed rain.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 55-60.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Scattered showers and storms developing, mainly late AM - early PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Father’s Day - Mostly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Juneteenth - Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Summer Solstice - Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid 70s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, Few showers or storm. Highs mid 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.