Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital working to improve community health

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is aiming to improve health in central Virginia. One of the ways it is doing this is by creating a list of programs based on an assessment done last year.

“It’s important to kind of take that step back and say, ‘OK, how can we make a healthier community and a safer community,’” Community Benefits Manager Tameka Irving said Thursday, June 15. “The Community Health Needs Assessment was done in 2022 - it’s done every three years - and it’s done in collaboration with UVA Health and the Blue Ridge Health District, along with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.”

Irving says the assessment helps identify where the hospital can improve.

“It really just works with a lot of the community stakeholders and community partners to just really learn about the needs of our community, and with that information we drive all the programming that we do in our Community Benefits Department,” Irving

According to the assessment, there were four main priorities: “Healthy eating and healthy living. A lot of people voiced concern with that, or either, just difficulty being able to do that. Mental health, including substance use was also found healthy access to care. So, people just find it hard to find access to care. And then also just a healthy and connected community workforce,” Irving said.

Irving says many of these social determinants are connected.

“Everything goes hand-in-hand: If you don’t have healthy and nutritious food, you’re not going to have the strength or, you know, feel healthy to even get a job and go to work. So definitely, all of it goes hand in hand,” Irving said.

SMJH is using the assessment to create new programs, like working with the Local Food Hub to provide no-cost farm stands, and offering healthcare classes for free.

“Being able to target these populations, and being able to provide free access to this stuff, is really a need right now,” Irving said.

