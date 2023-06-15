Senator Warner weighs in on Trump indictment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner (D) addressed Former President Donald Trump’s indictment for the mishandling of classified documents.

Similarly to Senator Tim Kaine, Warner advocates for a fair and impartial trial for Trump.

As chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Warner says security clearance processes were revised to make classified documents safer.

“Any president or vice president, before they leave office and throw all these documents in a box, the archivists ought to go there and clear what documents are taken,” Warner said.

Warner says this revision could have potentially avoided the Trump case.

