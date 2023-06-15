Advertise With Us
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms

MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An inmate was declared dead after having a medical emergency at Middle River Regional Jail, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a press release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said at around 4:02 a.m. on June 15, Middle River Regional Jail Officers were notified that a female inmate was reportedly having a medical emergency in one of the female dormitory housing areas. Officers from MRRJ and medical personnel responded to the housing area and started administering CPR. Emergency medical services were called and arrived at 4:22am, the ACSO said.

The ACSO said the inmate was declared dead at 4:39 a.m.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

