Hospice of the Piedmont holds job fair

By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont hosted a job fair Thursday, June 15.

The hospice is staffed around the clock as members work to tend to the needs of those in their care.

“Even at the end of life, our staff still provide hope for them. In the face of despair, no matter the age, they’re losing a loved one, and we’re here to help them through that journey,” Clinical Services Manager Karah Sponaugle said.

Sponaugle says anyone with compassion for the end of life should work with them.

