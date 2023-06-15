Advertise With Us
‘Hoos Practice in Omaha at College World Series site

Cavaliers practicing in Omaha ahead of Friday's game
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa baseball team practiced at Schwab Field in Omaha Thursday in preparation for the College World Series. For many of the Cavalier players, it will be their first time playing in the CWS.

“Obviously we talk about Omaha all season and that being one of our goals, said UVa shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, “A big part of practice this week was switching that and coming here not to be complacent but to win the whole thing.”

“It’s a dream come true to be here, " says UVa outfielder Casey Saucke. “But it’s going to be more of a dream come true if we win it all and I can’t wait to work as hard as we can do try and do that.”

“This is what every kid wants to do when they grow up is play college baseball,” says outfielder Ethan O’Donnell. “We’re going to treat it like another game and do what Virginia baseball does and have some fun doing it.”

“Absolutely, that’s what we pride ourselves on, that blue collar, just working as hard as we can every day sticking to our approach and that’s what we’re going to do Friday night,” adds Saucke.

Ethan O’Donnell is planning for a long stay in Omaha.

“I emptied the drawers, I threw i every piece of underwear in there. I’m planning to be here two weeks or however long it takes.”

Virginia will host Florida Friday night at 7pm in its first College World Series game.

