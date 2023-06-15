Advertise With Us
High bacteria levels detected in Meadow Creek

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says recent water quality monitoring conducted by the Rivanna Conservation Alliance has detected elevated E. coli bacterial levels in Meadow Creek near Meadowcreek Gardens Park.

The city announced Thursday, June 15, that this situation is being investigated in an attempt to identify and address the problem.

People are advised to avoid direct contact with the water.

The city has developed a Urban Stream Health webpage, www.charlottesville.gov/Stream-Health, which provides information about water quality, as well as access to stream monitoring results and other information. This webpage will provide updates on the bacterial contamination in Meadow Creek as they are available.

