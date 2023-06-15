Funeral being held for 18-year-old, step-dad killed after graduation

Advertise With Us
Last week, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather 36-year-old Renzo Smith were shot and killed shortly after the Huguenot High School graduation.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Funeral services will be held Thursday for the two men who died in a mass shooting near the Altria Theater.

Last week, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather 36-year-old Renzo Smith were shot and killed shortly after the Huguenot High School graduation.

19-year-old Amari Pollard is in police custody on second-degree murder charges.

Thursday’s funeral will be held at Speaking Spirit Ministries located at 4205 Ravenwood Road in Henrico at noon.

Watch live on the church’s Facebook page. (Please note: the funeral is open casket.)

