A Dry Seasonable Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day ahead with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80′s. Friday will see a chance for afternoon showers and storms, with a low risk for severe weather and rainfall amounts of less than half an inch. Not a washout type of day, and some areas may see no rain. It does not look like showers will put a damper on evening plans, so it should be a great night to get out. Enjoy the warm weekend with highs near 90 for Fathers day. Much needed rain returns Monday and hangs around for a few days. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows around 60.

Friday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms.

Saturday: Warm and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Father’s Day: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90. Lows around 60.

Monday-Tuesday: Tracking showers. Highs in the 80′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

